    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today — all eyes on TCS shares

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a muted start today — all eyes on TCS shares

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Tuesday amid weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth and amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last down two points at 17,226, having move within a range of 86.5 points around the flatline earlier in the day. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the corporate earnings season after market hours on Monday.

    Sensex and Nifty50 recovered most of their intraday losses on Monday

    Indian equity benchmarks bounced back in a volatile session on Monday aided by a fag-end recovery in financial and IT shares, as investors awaited the onset of the corporate earnings season for domestic cues. (Read more)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

