    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — TCS to report results

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes in economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 299.5 points or 1.7 percent to 17,014.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to report its financial results and kick off the corporate earnings season later in the day. 

    Sensex and Nifty50 halted 2-day winning run on Friday

    Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session on a flat note on Friday to halt a two-day winning run, though they recovered most of their intraday losses aided by a fag-end rebound led by heavyweights such as Reliance, Titan, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

    Globally, concerns about steep rate hikes hampering economic growth kept investors nervous. (Read more)

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

