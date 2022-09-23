Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — Tata group metal cos to be merged with Tata Steel

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday amid weakness across global markets, a day after the Fed announced a widely-expected rate hike and reiterated its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight red-hot inflation. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 83.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,556.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.