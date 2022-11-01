Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 350 and Nifty crosses 18,100 — rupee inches higher vs dollar

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday mirroring positive moves elsewhere around the globe. Headline indices built up on the gains from the previous session. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Nykaa due to post their earnings later in the day. Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel reported financial results on Monday. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting which begins on Tuesday.