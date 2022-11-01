Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 350 and Nifty crosses 18,100 — rupee inches higher vs dollar

By CNBCTV18.com

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday mirroring positive moves elsewhere around the globe. Headline indices built up on the gains from the previous session. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Nykaa due to post their earnings later in the day. Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel reported financial results on Monday. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting which begins on Tuesday.

Sun Pharma to report quarterly numbers today

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Sun Pharma's revenue may increase 13 percent from the year-ago period. However, net profit and margin may decline compared to the same period last year. (Read more)

Tech Mahindra to report quartely numbers today 

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, while revenue in USD terms is likely to be flat, the company's net profit is likely to grow in the high-single-digit compared to the June quarter. (Read more)

Bain Capital sells 1.3 percent stake in Axis Bank

The shares of the private lender are under pressure in the early trade after the block deal. CNBC-TV18 on October 31 had reported the possibility of the block deal citing sources. (Read more

Government increases palm oil import tariffs

October auto sales | Bajaj Auto              
-- Total Sales (RD)10 percent at 3.9 lakh units vs 4.4 lakh units in the year-ago period
-- Total Domestic Sales (GU)11 percent at 2.4 lakh units vs 2.2 lakh units in the previous year
-- Total Exports (RD) 31 percent at 1.5 lakh units vs 2.2 lakh units year-on-year
-- Total 2-wheeler Sales (RD) 13 percent at 3.41 lakh units against 3.9 lakh units in the year-ago period   
-- Three-wheeler Sales (GU) 10.4 percent at 53,335 units against 48,312 units in the preceding year

The shares of the automotive major were trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 3,676.1 at 9:28 am.
 

Sensex and Nifty open higher — LT, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys top gainers

Rupee opens higher at 82.73 vs dollar

Buy Tata Motors, ONGC: Manoj Murlidharan
Here are two recommendations by Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking:

-- Buy Tata Motors at Rs 412-414 for a target price of Rs 428 with a stop loss at Rs 404.
-- Buy ONGC close to Rs 133 for a target price of Rs 144-146 with a stop loss at Rs 128.

Stocks to Watch | Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank and more

Global Cues | Brent crude oil benchmark slips below $93, gold prices edge lower  

 

Wall Street ended October on a weaker note

The Wall Street edged lower on Monday, on the last trading day of the month, ending an otherwise strong month on a weaker note. Investor focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

The three main US indices fell on Monday.

-- S&P 500: down 0.7 percent

-- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent 

-- Nasdaq Composite: down one percent 

Asian markets in the green despite a weaker handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street on last trading session of the month, ahead of Fed policy meet. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.8 percent at this hour.   

-- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent

-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 3.9 percent

-- China's Shanghai Composite: up 3.8 percent

Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks surged on Monday, extending gains to a third back-to-back session. Globally, the focus turned to a key Fed decision this week, with the US central bank widely expected to announce a hike in the benchmark interest rate to tackle red-hot inflation. (Read more on the October 31 session)

