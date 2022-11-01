Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 350 and Nifty crosses 18,100 — rupee inches higher vs dollar

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday mirroring positive moves elsewhere around the globe. Headline indices built up on the gains from the previous session. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Nykaa due to post their earnings later in the day. Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel reported financial results on Monday. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting which begins on Tuesday.

    Tech Mahindra to report quartely numbers today 

    According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, while revenue in USD terms is likely to be flat, the company's net profit is likely to grow in the high-single-digit compared to the June quarter. (Read more)

    Bain Capital sells 1.3 percent stake in Axis Bank

    The shares of the private lender are under pressure in the early trade after the block deal. CNBC-TV18 on October 31 had reported the possibility of the block deal citing sources. (Read more

    Government increases palm oil import tariffs

    October auto sales | Bajaj Auto              
    -- Total Sales (RD)10 percent at 3.9 lakh units vs 4.4 lakh units in the year-ago period
    -- Total Domestic Sales (GU)11 percent at 2.4 lakh units vs 2.2 lakh units in the previous year
    -- Total Exports (RD) 31 percent at 1.5 lakh units vs 2.2 lakh units year-on-year
    -- Total 2-wheeler Sales (RD) 13 percent at 3.41 lakh units against 3.9 lakh units in the year-ago period   
    -- Three-wheeler Sales (GU) 10.4 percent at 53,335 units against 48,312 units in the preceding year

    The shares of the automotive major were trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 3,676.1 at 9:28 am.
     

    Sensex and Nifty open higher — LT, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys top gainers

    Rupee opens higher at 82.73 vs dollar

    Buy Tata Motors, ONGC: Manoj Murlidharan
    Here are two recommendations by Manoj Murlidharan, VP-Derivatives, Religare Broking:

    -- Buy Tata Motors at Rs 412-414 for a target price of Rs 428 with a stop loss at Rs 404.
    -- Buy ONGC close to Rs 133 for a target price of Rs 144-146 with a stop loss at Rs 128.

    Stocks to Watch | Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank and more

    Global Cues | Brent crude oil benchmark slips below $93, gold prices edge lower  

     

    Wall Street ended October on a weaker note

    The Wall Street edged lower on Monday, on the last trading day of the month, ending an otherwise strong month on a weaker note. Investor focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

    The three main US indices fell on Monday.

    -- S&P 500: down 0.7 percent

    -- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent 

    -- Nasdaq Composite: down one percent 

    Asian markets in the green despite a weaker handover from Wall Street 

    Asian markets trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street on last trading session of the month, ahead of Fed policy meet. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.8 percent at this hour.   

    -- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent

    -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 3.9 percent

    -- China's Shanghai Composite: up 3.8 percent

    Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Monday

    Indian equity benchmarks surged on Monday, extending gains to a third back-to-back session. Globally, the focus turned to a key Fed decision this week, with the US central bank widely expected to announce a hike in the benchmark interest rate to tackle red-hot inflation. (Read more on the October 31 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck

