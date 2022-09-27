Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session with mild gains amid mixed moves in other Asian markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 79.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,021 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week.