Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty above 18,200 — Nifty Bank hits record high

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Wednesday led by IT and FMCG shares. Nifty Bank index hit a record record high of 41,939.8 in the opening trade. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc. Tata Motors and Lupin are due to post their earnings later in the day.