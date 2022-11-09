Cross
    Homemarket News

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty above 18,200 — Nifty Bank hits record high

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Wednesday led by IT and FMCG shares. Nifty Bank index hit a record record high of 41,939.8 in the opening trade. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc. Tata Motors and Lupin are due to post their earnings later in the day. 

    Live Updates

    Buy Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, JSPL: Chandan Taparia

    Here are some recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
    -- Buy Apollo Tyres for an upside move towards Rs 325 with a stop loss at Rs 293
    -- Buy Muthoot Finance at Rs 1,090 for an upside move towards Rs 1,160
    -- Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 525 with a stop loss at Rs 484 

    Nifty Bank opens at record high of 41,939.8

    Sensex and Nifty open higher

    Rupee surges sharply to 81.39 vs US dollar

    A sustained move in Nifty50 below 18,100 may lead to profit booking: Axis Securities' Rajesh Palviya

    The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle with shadows on either side on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness among participants, Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities, tells CNBCTV18.com.  

    "The index is moving in a rising channel from 17,000. It is moving in a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating a sustained uptrend. If it crosses and sustains above 18,300, level, it would witness more buying that would lead it towards 18,400-18,500 levels. Important support for the day is around 18,100. However, if the index sustains below 18,100, it may witness profit booking, taking it towards the 18,000-17,900 zone. Momentum indicator RSI is moving upwards and is above its reference line, indicating a positive bias," he says. (Check out what to expect on Dalal Street and key levels to track today)

    Stocks to Watch | Maruti, Coal India, BPCL, BEL, Dr Lal and more

    Global Cues | Dollar index slips below 110, Brent below $96/bbl

    Wall Street indices ended higher on Tuesday amid US midterm elections
    The three main US indices climbed on Tuesday.
    --S&P 500: up 0.6 percent
    --Dow Jones Industrial Average: up one percent 
    --Nasdaq Composite: up 0.5 percent 

    Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 

    Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is marginally up at this hour.   

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.1 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.1 percent  

    Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday

    Sensex and Nifty50 scaled 10-month closing high on Monday as gains in financial, metal and auto shares pushed the headline indices higher. (Read more on November 7 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

     

