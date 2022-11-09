Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty above 18,200 — Nifty Bank hits record high

A sustained move in Nifty50 below 18,100 may lead to profit booking: Axis Securities' Rajesh Palviya
The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish candle with shadows on either side on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness among participants, Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"The index is moving in a rising channel from 17,000. It is moving in a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating a sustained uptrend. If it crosses and sustains above 18,300, level, it would witness more buying that would lead it towards 18,400-18,500 levels. Important support for the day is around 18,100. However, if the index sustains below 18,100, it may witness profit booking, taking it towards the 18,000-17,900 zone. Momentum indicator RSI is moving upwards and is above its reference line, indicating a positive bias," he says.