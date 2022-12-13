Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 13, 2022 9:06 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the green on Tuesday amid largely positive cues from global markets.

Rupee opens lower vs US dollar

Dec 13, 2022 9:06 AM

Stocks to Watch | Ethos, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, GR Infra and more

Dec 13, 2022 9:05 AM

Global Cues | Brent above $78/bbl, gold slips below $1,785/oz

Dec 13, 2022 9:04 AM

Wall Street indices ended higher on Monday
The three main US indices rose in the previous session.
--S&P 500: up 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up one percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: up two percent 

Dec 13, 2022 8:55 AM

Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

Dec 13, 2022 8:26 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Monday 

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended flat on Monday. The losses in IT shares dragged the headline indices lower while gains in oil, gas and consumable fuels supported the indices. (Read more)

Dec 13, 2022 8:12 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 13, 2022 8:03 AM