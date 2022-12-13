Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended flat on Monday. The losses in IT shares dragged the headline indices lower while gains in oil, gas and consumable fuels supported the indices. (Read more)
