Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Monday amid choppy trade, shrugging off a largely weak trend across global markets, where nervousness persists about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and slowing global growth. Gains in financial, oil & gas and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in auto shares limited the upside. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose around one percent each.