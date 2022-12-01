Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts and Nifty above 18,800 led by HDFC, Infosys and TCS

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 10:15 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened at record highs on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets. Sensex hit the record high for sixth straight session, and Nifty for fourth straight session. Nifty Bank also opened at record high. 

No bearish view so far as India’s domestic story is strong: Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal AMC

Dec 1, 2022 10:04 AM

There will be a saving of Rs 200 crore if gas is brought under GST: IGL's Pawan Kumar

"It will help the company as well as the consumers because currently we are paying around Rs 200 crore of GST. With the gases brought under GST there'll be net saving of Rs 200 crore on the basis of input cost of GST and the  industry also will get a breather that they will be able to get a input credit of GST," says Pawan Kumar, Director-Commercial, IGL.

Dec 1, 2022 9:54 AM

Escorts Kubota reports November auto sales

Dec 1, 2022 9:50 AM

Bajaj Auto reports November total auto sales at 3.06 lakh units vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 3.42 lakh units

Dec 1, 2022 9:31 AM

Constructive on Reliance: Gurmeet Chadha

"There was some quarter two disappointment for Reliance Industries, largely led by the O2C segment, while their upstream was good I think what disappointed was the polymer margins and lesser than expectation," says Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO, Complete Circle (Fundamental). "Jio ARPU, I think will further go up as their 5G launch happens, I think the per capita subscription should also improve. But I think the bigger re-rating or value unlocking if I were to say would be when you'll probably see some monetization on the energy business, especially the renewable energy businesses which they are focused on, and maybe listing of Jio. They have also announced, foray into financial services. So I think the bigger probably will happen when you see some of these corporate actions happen. In the near term maybe with oil prices also down there is an expectation that even the export duty on diesel etc. will also come off. So I remain constructive on it. It has consolidated almost for a year in this range of Rs 2,300-2,700."

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Dec 1, 2022 9:26 AM

Sensex and Nifty start Thursday's session at record highs

Dec 1, 2022 9:22 AM
Buy Coforge, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Ultra Tech: Ashish Chaturmohta
Here are some recommendations by Ashish Chaturmohta, Director, Head Research at JM Financial Services:
-- Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,200-4,300 with a stop loss at Rs 3,920 
-- Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,720 with a stop loss at Rs 1,605 
-- Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,670 with a stop loss at Rs 1,590
-- Buy UltraTech Cement for a target of Rs 7,400 with a stop loss at Rs 6,950
Dec 1, 2022 9:14 AM

Sensex and Nifty to open in the green

In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 258.3 pts or 0.4 percent at 63,358 and the Nifty at 18,871.9, up 113.6 pts or 0.6 percent from its previous close.

Dec 1, 2022 9:12 AM

Rupee opens 35 paise higher vs dollar

Dec 1, 2022 9:10 AM

India may not outperform in 2023 as it did in 2022: Steve Brice of Standard Chartered

Dec 1, 2022 9:04 AM

Zydus Life gets US drug regulator nod for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules

Dec 1, 2022 8:55 AM

Stocks to watch | Indigo, Zomato, Zydus Life, KPI Green and more

Dec 1, 2022 8:50 AM

Global Cues | Brent above $87/bbl, Bitcoin hits highest level in three weeks

Dec 1, 2022 8:48 AM

Wall Street indices end sharply higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals slower interest rate hikes
The three main US indices rose on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: up 3.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 2.2 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: up 4.4 percent 

Dec 1, 2022 8:41 AM

Asian markets in the green after Wall Street closes sharply higher 
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.3 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.2 percent

Dec 1, 2022 8:30 AM