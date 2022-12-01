Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts and Nifty above 18,800 led by HDFC, Infosys and TCS

There will be a saving of Rs 200 crore if gas is brought under GST: IGL's Pawan Kumar
"It will help the company as well as the consumers because currently we are paying around Rs 200 crore of GST. With the gases brought under GST there'll be net saving of Rs 200 crore on the basis of input cost of GST and the industry also will get a breather that they will be able to get a input credit of GST," says Pawan Kumar, Director-Commercial, IGL.
Constructive on Reliance: Gurmeet Chadha
"There was some quarter two disappointment for Reliance Industries, largely led by the O2C segment, while their upstream was good I think what disappointed was the polymer margins and lesser than expectation," says Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO, Complete Circle (Fundamental). "Jio ARPU, I think will further go up as their 5G launch happens, I think the per capita subscription should also improve. But I think the bigger re-rating or value unlocking if I were to say would be when you'll probably see some monetization on the energy business, especially the renewable energy businesses which they are focused on, and maybe listing of Jio. They have also announced, foray into financial services. So I think the bigger probably will happen when you see some of these corporate actions happen. In the near term maybe with oil prices also down there is an expectation that even the export duty on diesel etc. will also come off. So I remain constructive on it. It has consolidated almost for a year in this range of Rs 2,300-2,700."
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Asian markets in the green after Wall Street closes sharply higher
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.3 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.2 percent