Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 300 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,200 — Nifty Bank inches from record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 300 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,200 — Nifty Bank inches from record high

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains on Monday as gains in financial and FMCG shares outweighed losses in consumer durables stocks. The Nifty Bank — whose 12 members include SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank — came within half a percent of its record high. Investors waited for Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, Paytm and Divi's Labs to post their financial results, due later in the day. SBI shares jumped as much as four percent after the lender reported a strong set of quarterly earnings.

Live Updates

TVS Motor posts 'quality results', but analysts express concern over limited margin expansion 

TVS Motor Company on Friday reported its financial results for the July to September quarter during which its profit and revenue rose to the highest ever in Q2 on the back of strong sales. However, except for revenue, the company missed CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on most fronts, including profit and margin. (Read more)

Will continue to have decent net interest margin going ahead: Dinesh Kumar Khara of SBI

SBI and BoB good picks in PSU banks: Prakash Diwan
"The good times have probably begun. I think this is the first quarter where very convincingly we've seen performance improve across the board, on all metrics for most large PSU banks - the ones that have come with numbers Bank of Baroda (BOB), State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank," says market expert Prakash Diwan. "For a large bank like SBI to continue growing at that rate means that all the goodness that you see in the operational metrics will probably continue for at least the next four quarters," he adds. Diwan's top pick continues to be SBI. "Everybody is expecting anywhere from 15 to 30 percent upside in the stock, there is nobody who's got a view that's negative or neutral. SBI, BoB continue to be very good picks in that space."

Britannia hits 52-week high

Birlasoft appoints new MD and CEO

Nifty Bank comes within half a percent of its all-time high scaled on October 19, 2021

The Nifty Bank — whose 12 members include SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank — came within half a percent of its record high. At this hour, the index is up 400 pts at 41,700.9.

Market opens higher, Nifty Bank near record high

Rupee opens higher vs dollar

Stocks To Watch | SBI, Titan, Triveni Engineering, Power Grid and more

MarketBuzz Podcast | Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today
Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 99 points or 0.5 percent to 18,302 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. (Tune in for more)

Global Cues | US 10-year yield rises, crude up 5%

Wall Street rallied on Friday following US jobs report

Stocks rallied on Friday as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the US jobs market. 

-- S&P 500: up 1.4 percent

-- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.3 percent

-- Nasdaq Composite: up 1.3 percent

Asian shares in green following Wall Street rally

Asian shares are trading in green in early trade on Monday after stocks rallied on Wall Street on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent at this hour. 

-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.6 percent 

-- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent

-- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent

-- S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent 

Sensex and Nifty50 ended higher on Friday

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session in the green on Friday helped by gains in oil & gas, financial and metal shares. Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls throughout the day on Friday. (Read more on the November 4 session)

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!