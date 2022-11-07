Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 300 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,200 — Nifty Bank inches from record high

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains on Monday as gains in financial and FMCG shares outweighed losses in consumer durables stocks. The Nifty Bank — whose 12 members include SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank — came within half a percent of its record high. Investors waited for Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, Paytm and Divi's Labs to post their financial results, due later in the day. SBI shares jumped as much as four percent after the lender reported a strong set of quarterly earnings.