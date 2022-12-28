Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat in a rangebound session - Titan, M&M top gainers

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on December 28, 2022. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.You can follow us on Twitter: @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News
Stock Market Update | Here's how the markets fared at closing:
- Market Closes Flat After A Rangebound Session
- Sensex Slips 17 Points To 60,910 & Nifty 10 Points To 18,123
- Midcap Index Gains 42 Pts To 31,326 While Nifty Bank Slips 32 Pts To 42,828
- Titan Is Top Nifty Gainer, Surges 3% As Investors Await Q3 Updates
- Select Auto Stocks ( Maruti, M&M, TVS) Rise In A Range-bound Session
- Bharti Slips As Telecom Regulator Calls Meet To Discuss Call Drop Issue
- Metal Stocks Fall Following Yesterday’s Sharp Upmove, Hindalco Top Loser
- Fertiliser Stocks Continue Gaining Momentum, Chambal, GNFC Up 3-5%
- Page Ind Rises More Than 2% On Positive Brokerage Note
- PSU Banks Gain After RBI’s Report On The Sector, Canara Top Gainer
- Market Breadth Favours Advances, Advance-Decline Ratio At 3:2
Stock Market Update | What's on the dealing room chatter?
- Prataap Snacks: A large block deal expected soon where a leading PE investor may sell
- Fusion Microfinance: A leading domestic mutual fund actively buying the stock while a leading FII is actively selling
- GATI: Seeing buy flows on the HNI desk and clean out trade from the ex-promoter entity
Stock Market Update | GSFC shares see third-biggest jump of 2022
- Shares of GSFC traded with gains of close to 10 percent
- The stock has gained over 10 percent in a single session this year only in two previous instance - July 22 and June 21, 2022
- Shares are up for the third straight day and have gained nearly 15 percent
- Reversed all the losses in the three previous sessions last week when the stock declined nearly 15 percent
- The stock is up 13.3 percent in 2022
Buzzing Stock | DCW shares gain for third day
- Shares of DCW Ltd. are trading with gains of 8 percent
- The stock is up for the third day in a row
- The stock has gained 18 percent over the last three sessions
- Before the three-day rally, the stock had declined in 10 out of the last 11 previous sessions
- The stock had declined 20 percent during those 11 sessions
- The three-day surge has nearly wiped off all the losses of the 11 previous sessions
Stock Market Update | India Pesticides shares gain as much as 9 percent
Shares of India Pesticides Ltd. rallied as much as 9 percent on Wednesday after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary received environmental clearance to set up a manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. This is the third straight day of gains for the stock.
Stock Market Update | Cosmo Films maintains FY26 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000 crore
- Specialty chemicals segment should contribute Rs 180 crore to Rs 200 crore in revenue this year
- Invested Rs 35-40 crore in the specialty chemicals business
- Specialty Chemicals business has a potential size of Rs 300 crore
- Less competition in Specialty Films and hence do not see much margin impact
- Demand muted in the export side for textile chemicals
- Textile demand will remain muted next year
Stock Market Update | Indian Rupee had its share of good, bad and ugly in 2022
Stock Market Update | Strides unit Stelis Biopharma's partner gets approval for key ANDA
- Stelis Biopharma's CDMO partner gets approval from the USFDA for a key ANDA
- Product will be supplied from Stelis' flagship facility in Bengaluru
- Facility had recently received EIR from USFDA for drug products
- Stelis will manufacture and commercially supply the product to its CDMO produt
- Shares of Strides are trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 353.70
Stock Market Update | Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000
Stock Market Update | Nippon India MF still positive on domestic-oriented sectors
- Ashutosh Bhargava, fund manager and head of equity research said that although India's real and nominal GDP growth would slow, but it will still do better than most parts of the world.
- Bullish on sectors like financials, industrials
- Reduced a bit of consumer discretionary holdings but remain positive on that theme as well