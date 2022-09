Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher tracking a largely positive trend across other Asian markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 59 points or 0.3 percent to 17,743.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.