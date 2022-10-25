    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today amid negative global cues

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open in the red tracking mixed global cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 52.5 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank reported their quarterly numbers post market on Friday and over the weekend.On Monday, the equity benchmarks rose nearly a percent each in the special one-hour-long Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali.

    Live Updates

    Stocks to Watch | ICICI Bank, SBI Life, Reliance Industries, HUL and more

    Global Cues | 10 year US yield retreats from 14 year high, crude oil prices inch lower

    Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday

    The S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent marking its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3 percent higher on Friday. 

    Asian markets trading mixed following a broad rally on Wall Street

    MSCI Asia Pacific index, except Japan, was trading 2.2 percent lower at the last count. 

    -- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.8 percent 

    -- China's Shanghai Composite down 0.8 percent

    -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.8 percent

    Sensex and the Nifty50 finished higher on Friday led by financial stocks

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today amid negative global cues

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

