Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today amid negative global cues

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open in the red tracking mixed global cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 52.5 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank reported their quarterly numbers post market on Friday and over the weekend.On Monday, the equity benchmarks rose nearly a percent each in the special one-hour-long Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali.