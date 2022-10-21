Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,600 — rupee at 82.90 vs dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,600 — rupee at 82.90 vs dollar

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on the last trading day of the week, as losses in metal and IT stocks were offset by gains in financial and oil & gas. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance scheduled to post their earnings later in the day. Axis Bank, ITC and Tata Consumers reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Live Updates

Deep value in Reliance, not a quarter and quarter story: Harendra Kumar

"I think Reliance is not a quarter and quarter story. What the market is now trying to play is now that the first leg of the strategy in terms of the digital play has played out, the next leg in terms of ARPU expansion, the demerger, and how the value unlocking place is, what is in the minds of investors," said Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Securities. Kumar said the market has preempted ARPU increase on the 5g side with respect to Bharti Airtel and Reliance but, he believes that these earning triggers will come into play somewhere closer to June next year. "A sharp price rise in the stock in recognition of what is going to flow will only play up in the next calendar year or for the second half of the fiscal year. So my guess is it's not a quarter on quarter earnings story that needs to be watched. One is you have to see the 5g - how it is progressing in terms of customer addition, in terms of ARPU expansion, then more news bytes on the demerger, and obviously on the new hydrogen energy space of how quickly they're going to backward integrate their oil to chemical business. So these are large strategic initiatives, there is deep value in the company, not a quarter and quarter story."

Sensex and Nifty open in the green led by financial stocks

Rupee opens at 82.90 vs dollar 

Stocks to Watch | ITC, Axis Bank, Happiest Minds, Tata Consumer and more

Global Cues | 10-year US yield surges to highest level since 2008, gold prices slip 

Wall Street indices gave up initial gains in a volatile session on Thursday

The three main US indices fell on Thursday.

--S&P 500: down 0.8 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.3 percent 

--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent 

Asian markets largely in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent

Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Thursday

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!