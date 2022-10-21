Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,600 — rupee at 82.90 vs dollar

Deep value in Reliance, not a quarter and quarter story: Harendra Kumar
"I think Reliance is not a quarter and quarter story. What the market is now trying to play is now that the first leg of the strategy in terms of the digital play has played out, the next leg in terms of ARPU expansion, the demerger, and how the value unlocking place is, what is in the minds of investors," said Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Securities. Kumar said the market has preempted ARPU increase on the 5g side with respect to Bharti Airtel and Reliance but, he believes that these earning triggers will come into play somewhere closer to June next year. "A sharp price rise in the stock in recognition of what is going to flow will only play up in the next calendar year or for the second half of the fiscal year. So my guess is it's not a quarter on quarter earnings story that needs to be watched. One is you have to see the 5g - how it is progressing in terms of customer addition, in terms of ARPU expansion, then more news bytes on the demerger, and obviously on the new hydrogen energy space of how quickly they're going to backward integrate their oil to chemical business. So these are large strategic initiatives, there is deep value in the company, not a quarter and quarter story."