Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,600 — rupee at 82.90 vs dollar

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on the last trading day of the week, as losses in metal and IT stocks were offset by gains in financial and oil & gas. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance scheduled to post their earnings later in the day. Axis Bank, ITC and Tata Consumers reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.