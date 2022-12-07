Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty trade with cautious gains as RBI announces 35 bps hike — ICICI Bank, LT and HUL top gainers

No positive triggers that can take the market much higher from here: V K Vijayakumar
"The near-term cues have turned negative once again with weakness in the mother market, the US. Talks of longer-than-expected recession have again surfaced and negative comments from influential voices like that of Jamie Dimon are impacting sentiments. In such a scenario there are no positive triggers that can take the market much higher from here," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Since India’s growth resilience looks impressive the market is unlikely to dip sharply. Buying will emerge on declines. Leading PSB banks have potential to move up further and valuations are still attractive. Investors can buy high quality stocks in capital goods and cement at current levels."
Don't see any fundamental reason for metal stocks to go down: Deven Choksey
"My understanding is that I think not necessarily that the fundamentals of all these sectors have changed overnight. I guess, I think they are pretty much same as they were before. Maybe I think the market technicals are taking wild swings at every new cycle keeps that is coming in," says Deven Choksey of KR Choksey (Fundamental). "At this point of time, I don't see any fundamental reason for metal stocks to go down, per se, maybe on the contrary, with the kind of lower crude oil prices and the steady metal prices in the world market, I would think that they will be pretty much in a happier situation to maintain the delta going forward," he adds.
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Ambuja Cement: Rajesh Palviya
Here are two recommendations by Rajesh Palviya, Vice President, Technical & Derivative Research, at Axis Securities:
-- Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) for a target of Rs 255-260 with a stop loss at Rs 230
-- Buy Ambuja Cement for a target of Rs 610-615 with a stop loss at Rs 575
Majority of the bankers expect RBI 's Monetary Policy Committee to announce a hike of 35 bps in the repo rate
Catch the lastest updates from RBI's MPC meet here.
Asian markets largely in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally down
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, continuing a two-day losing streak for the headline indices primarily dragged by IT shares. (Read more)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!