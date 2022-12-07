Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty flat ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet outcome

Asian markets largely in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally down
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, continuing a two-day losing streak for the headline indices primarily dragged by IT shares. (Read more)
