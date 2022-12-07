English
Homemarket News

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty flat ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet outcome

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 7, 2022 9:16 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly unchanged on Wednesday amid weakness in global markets. Investors in India await the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet outcome scheduled later today.

Live Updates

Sensex and Nifty open near flatline 

Dec 7, 2022 9:16 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 10.8 pts and Nifty near 18,600
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 10.8 pts at 62,615.5 and the Nifty at 18,638.8, down marginally from its previous close.

Dec 7, 2022 9:13 AM

Rupee opens lower vs dollar 

Dec 7, 2022 9:09 AM

Majority of the bankers expect RBI 's Monetary Policy Committee to announce a hike of 35 bps in the repo rate

Dec 7, 2022 8:55 AM

Stocks to watch | ONGC, HDFC AMC, Siemens, 5paisa and more

Dec 7, 2022 8:45 AM

Global Cues | Brent slips below $80/bbl for the first time since January, gold prices steady 

Dec 7, 2022 8:38 AM

Asian markets largely in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally down 
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent

Dec 7, 2022 8:24 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Tuesday, continuing a two-day losing streak for the headline indices primarily dragged by IT shares. (Read more)

Dec 7, 2022 8:11 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Dec 7, 2022 7:48 AM