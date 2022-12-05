Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Asian markets largely in the green after a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading mix following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 3.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 3.4 percent
Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday halting a 8-day gaining streak
Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Friday, halting a eight day gaining streak for the headline indices. The losses in the headline indices were primarily dragged by financial shares, also pressurised by negative cues across global markets. (Read more on December 2 session)
