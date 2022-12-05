English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 5, 2022 8:08 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a flat to positive opening on the first trading day of the week amid mixed cues from global markets.

Live Updates

Asian markets largely in the green after a weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trading mix following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 3.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 3.4 percent

Dec 5, 2022 8:08 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday halting a 8-day gaining streak 

Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Friday, halting a eight day gaining streak for the headline indices. The losses in the headline indices were primarily dragged by financial shares, also pressurised by negative cues across global markets. (Read more on December 2 session)

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty
Dec 5, 2022 7:59 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

 
Dec 5, 2022 7:36 AM