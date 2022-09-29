Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Thursday, tracking a comeback across global markets following days of selling amid concerns about aggressive policy tightening by major central banks and its impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 191.5 points or 1.1 percent to 17,078 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week for domestic cues.