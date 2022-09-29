    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 500 pts and Nifty approaches 17,000 tracking global markets — rupee gains to 81.61 vs dollar

    

    
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Thursday, tracking a comeback across global markets following days of selling amid concerns about aggressive policy tightening by major central banks and its impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 191.5 points or 1.1 percent to 17,078 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week for domestic cues.

    Live Updates

    

    Asian markets in the green 

    Equities in other Asian markets begin Thursday in the green, following an overnight jump on Wall Street on the back of falling Treasury yields. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent at this hour.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.3 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent

    Wall Street indices staged a comeback on Wednesday

    The three main US indices finished sharply higher on Wednesday following its recent sell-off, helped by falling Treasury yields, while Apple dropped on concerns about demand for iPhones.

    --Dow Jones: up 1.9 percent

    --S&P 500: up two percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: 2.1 percent

    Sensex and Nifty50 hit 2-month closing lows on Wednesday

    Indian equity benchmarks hit fresh two-month closing lows on Wednesday as the market continued to fall for the sixth session in a row. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid fears of steep rate hikes and their impact on economic growth. (Read more on the Sept 28 session)

    

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

