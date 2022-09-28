Mini
Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to the sixth trading day in a row, amid weakness across global markets as worries persisted about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and its impact on economic growth. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week for domestic cues.
Stock Market Highlights
