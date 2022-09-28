    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply lower today — RBI's rate-setting panel to begin meet
    CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session sharply lower amid weakness across global markets, as worries persisted about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty50 index - fell as much as 195.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,859.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week. Newly-listed Harsha Engineers' shares gave up some of the previous day's gains, finishing 3.2 percent lower.

    Asian shares in the red following a mixed session on Wall Street 

    Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red, following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street, amid worries about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and its potential impact on economic growth.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.4 percent at this hour.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.2 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.8 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 0.6 percent 

    Sensex and Nifty50 recovered most of day's losses in choppy trade on Tuesday

    Indian equity benchmarks recovered most of the intraday losses in a choppy session on Tuesday, aided by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, TCS and Infosys, and in healthcare stocks.

    Losses in financial stocks such as the HDFC twins, SBI and ICICI Bank, however, came in the way of the headline indices finishing the day in the green.

    Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel due later this week for domestic cues. (Read more on the Sept 27 session)
     

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply lower today — RBI's rate-setting panel to begin meet

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

