Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds 200 points from day's low and Nifty50 near 17,800 ahead of RBI policy announcements

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-down opening on Friday ahead of the outcome of a three-day meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel. The market will enter the October futures & options series after the Nifty50 fell four percent in the September series — its worst performance in a series since May 2022. Globally, equities took heavy blows again as concerns resurfaced on worries that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could hobble the world's largest economy.