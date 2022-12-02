Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty below 18,800 dragged by ICICI Bank, HDFC and TCS

Negative economic news is paradoxically positive news from the market perspective: VK Vijayakumar
"A major market positive that has helped equity markets globally during the last several days has been the steady decline in the dollar index and US bond yields. This trend continues. Negative economic news is paradoxically positive news from the market perspective since it indicates that the US economy is responding to the monetary tightening by the Fed. So, US inflation is likely to decline further enabling the Fed to slow down rate increases and perhaps pause in the first quarter of 2023. This is market positive," says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
According to Vijayakumar, even though there is momentum in Indian markets, valuations are at elevated levels. "Scope for further PE expansion is limited. Therefore, the market is likely to consolidate around the present levels."
Wall Street indices ended largely unchanged on Thursday
Wall Street equities made little progress in Thursday's choppy session as investors digested economic data following a big rally in the previous session.
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent
Most Asian markets in the red after Wall Street indices end largely unchanged
Asian markets slip into the red following a near flatline close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down two percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday, ending in the green for the fourth straight session.The gains in the headline indices were primarily led by IT shares, also supported by positive cues across global markets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday signaled towards slower interest rate hikes. (Read more on December 1 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!