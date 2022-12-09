Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to open in the green tracking global cues

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 9, 2022 8:41 AM IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on the last trading day of the week amid largely positive cues from global markets.

Stocks to Watch | HCL Tech, SAIL, Paytm, HDFC Life and more

Dec 9, 2022 9:01 AM

Global Cues | US dollar slips below 104.5, brent below $77/bbl

Dec 9, 2022 9:00 AM

Wall Street indices ended higher on Thursday

The three main US indices rose in the previous session: 

--S&P 500: up 0.8 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.1 percent

 
Dec 9, 2022 8:49 AM

Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets into the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent

 
Dec 9, 2022 8:44 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on Thursday 

Dec 9, 2022 8:26 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

 
Dec 9, 2022 8:02 AM