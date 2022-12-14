Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday
NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in IT shares while losses in chemical shares pressurised the indices. (Read more on December 13 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!