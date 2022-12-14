Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate positive start for Sensex and Nifty

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 8:42 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid positive cues from global markets. Investors globally keenly await FOMC decision scheduled to be announced later today.

Live Updates

Wall Street indices ended higher on Tuesday as inflation cools down in November
The three main US indices rose on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: up 0.7 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: up one percent 

Dec 14, 2022 8:42 AM

Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

Dec 14, 2022 8:31 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday 

NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in IT shares while losses in chemical shares pressurised the indices. (Read more on December 13 session)

Dec 14, 2022 8:22 AM

Dec 14, 2022 8:08 AM