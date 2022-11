Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the red on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index fell 62 points or 0.3 percent to 18,418 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Today is the day of weekly derivatives expiry. On Wednesday, the headline indices scaled to 52-week highs in choppy trade.