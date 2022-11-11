Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 800 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,250 — rupee surges 110 paise vs dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 800 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,250 — rupee surges 110 paise vs dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on the last trading day of the week as markets globally strengthened after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling. Gains across  sectors led the headline indices higher. Nifty Bank surpassed 42,000 for the first time ever. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Mahindra & Mahindra due to post their earnings later in the day. Eicher Motors and Zomato reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Can say acche din aa gaye hai: Dipan Mehta

"Maybe finally, we can say acche din aa gaye hai especially for the stock market and Indian investors with markets trading at all-time high, and very good interest coming from mid-cap stocks as well," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.

Sensex jumps nearly 700 pts in opening trade, Nifty surpasses 18,250

Rupee opens at 7-week high of 80.71 vs US dollar

Stocks to Watch | Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, JSPL, SAIL, Zomato and more

Global Cues | Dollar posts biggest fall since 2009 on back of October CPI

Wall Street rose to biggest gain in years after US October inflation data

The three main US indices gained on Thursday as the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling.  

--S&P 500: up 5.5 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 3.7 percent 

--Nasdaq Composite: up 7.4 percent 

Asian markets in the green post higher closing on Wall Street 

Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 4.4 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 5.5 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 4.5 percent

Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on Thursday 

 

