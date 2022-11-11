Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 800 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,250 — rupee surges 110 paise vs dollar

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on the last trading day of the week as markets globally strengthened after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling. Gains across sectors led the headline indices higher. Nifty Bank surpassed 42,000 for the first time ever. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Mahindra & Mahindra due to post their earnings later in the day. Eicher Motors and Zomato reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.