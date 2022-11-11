    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 800 pts and Nifty50 crosses 18,250 — rupee surges 110 paise vs dollar

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on the last trading day of the week as markets globally strengthened after the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling. Gains across  sectors led the headline indices higher. Nifty Bank surpassed 42,000 for the first time ever. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Mahindra & Mahindra due to post their earnings later in the day. Eicher Motors and Zomato reported their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

    Live Updates

    Can say acche din aa gaye hai: Dipan Mehta

    "Maybe finally, we can say acche din aa gaye hai especially for the stock market and Indian investors with markets trading at all-time high, and very good interest coming from mid-cap stocks as well," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.

    Sensex jumps nearly 700 pts in opening trade, Nifty surpasses 18,250

    Rupee opens at 7-week high of 80.71 vs US dollar

    Stocks to Watch | Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, JSPL, SAIL, Zomato and more

    Global Cues | Dollar posts biggest fall since 2009 on back of October CPI

    Wall Street rose to biggest gain in years after US October inflation data

    The three main US indices gained on Thursday as the US October inflation data showed signs of cooling.  

    --S&P 500: up 5.5 percent

    --Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 3.7 percent 

    --Nasdaq Composite: up 7.4 percent 

    Asian markets in the green post higher closing on Wall Street 

    Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 4.4 percent at this hour.   

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.2 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 5.5 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up 4.5 percent

    Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on Thursday 

     

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

