Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly flat on Tuesday tracking mixed clues across global markets. Financial shares led the headline indices slightly higher in choppy trade. Mindtree and L&T Infotech shares will be in focus during the session, a day after L&T group Chairman AM Naik said both companies would begin working as a merged company from the same day.