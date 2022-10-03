Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday, in a U-turn following a jump of almost two percent in the previous session as the RBI's rate hike of 50 bps met Street expectations. SGX Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 268.5 points or 1.6 percent to 16,819.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Equities elsewhere around the globe saw mixed moves amid a largely cautious mood among investors, amid persistent concerns the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could hobble the world's largest economy.