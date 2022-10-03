    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday, in a U-turn following a jump of almost two percent in the previous session as the RBI's rate hike of 50 bps met Street expectations. SGX Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 268.5 points or 1.6 percent to 16,819.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Equities elsewhere around the globe saw mixed moves amid a largely cautious mood among investors, amid persistent concerns the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could hobble the world's largest economy. 

    Live Updates

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar

    Global Cues | Crude oil rises ahead of a possible OPEC+ output cut 

    Wall Street indices tumbled on Friday as inflation concerns resurface

    The three main Wall Street indices and global stocks slumped further on Friday, with government bond yields and the dollar holding near recent peaks, as higher-than-expected inflation capped a nasty third quarter for world markets.

    --S&P 500: down 1.5 percent

    --Dow Jones: down 1.7 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 1.5 percent

    Asian shares a mixed bag on Monday

    Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves this morning, as nervousness persists among investors about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.3 percent.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.5 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent 

    --China: shut for a holiday

    Sensex and Nifty50 snapped a 7-day losing streak on Friday after widely-expected RBI rate hike

    Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Friday, following seven-odd sessions of relentless selling, after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a widely-expected hike of 50 basis points in the key interest rate and hinted at more increases in the coming months.

    Buying across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, oil & gas, auto and metal shares being the biggest boosts. (Read more on the Sept 30 session)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,050 — rupee slides to 81.62 vs dollar

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng