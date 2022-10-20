Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty below 17,500 — rupee below 83 vs dollar

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened lower on Thursday, giving up gains from the preceding session, amid negative cues across global markets. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and ITC due to post their earnings later in the day. IndusInd Bank reported its quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

Tracxn Tech shares list at nearly 6% premium over issue price

Tracxn Technologies shares make a decent debut in the secondary market on Thursday, in contrast to the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. The stock open on BSE at Rs 84.5 apiece — a premium of Rs 4.5 or 5.6 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. On NSE, Tracxn shares begin their journey at Rs 83 apiece, a premium of Rs 3 or 3.8 percent. (Read more)

Plan to achieve 13% EBITDA margin in FY23: Natarajan Srinivasan of CG Power

Perfect combination results in IndusInd: Gurmeet Chadha

"I think, perfect combination results in IndusInd. So when your NIMs expand, your advances are growing well and if you have lesser provisioning, and lesser delinquency, that's a combination you want to look at, which is what let's say an ICICI Bank has demonstrated over the last two, three years," said Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO, Complete Circle. "I'm seeing this ROA of 1.4 percent and almost 14 percent RoE after some time now in IndusInd... If they can do this over a few more quarters, because their restructured pool also comprises MFI, commercial loans, SME, so their loan texture is slightly different than some of the large private sector banks, but if they can demonstrate that - and I think MFI growth can come if things remain stable in India - then maybe getting back to what it used to be originally rated at seems to be a possibility."

Market opens lower dragged by financial stocks 

Rupee opens near record low at 83.01 vs dollar

Stocks to Watch | IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, BEL, Delhivery, Lupin and more

Global Cues | Gold at 3-week low, US markets snap 2-day winning streak

Stocks fell on Wall Street after a fresh batch of earnings 

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as investors weigh another batch of company earnings reports. Several companies including Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply after releasing their quarterly reports, while others, including Abbott Laboratories and M&T Bank, sank. The S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228 points, or 0.8 percent, to 30,297 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3 percent. 

Asian stocks in the red as Wall Street ends lower 

The MSCI Asia Pacific index, except Japanm was down 1.3 percent. 

-- Japan's Nikkei 225 0.6 percent down

-- China' Shanghai Composite two percent down

-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.9 percent 

Sensex ended 146 pts higher and Nifty50 above 17,500 on Wednesday

