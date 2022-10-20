Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty below 17,500 — rupee below 83 vs dollar

Perfect combination results in IndusInd: Gurmeet Chadha
"I think, perfect combination results in IndusInd. So when your NIMs expand, your advances are growing well and if you have lesser provisioning, and lesser delinquency, that's a combination you want to look at, which is what let's say an ICICI Bank has demonstrated over the last two, three years," said Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO, Complete Circle. "I'm seeing this ROA of 1.4 percent and almost 14 percent RoE after some time now in IndusInd... If they can do this over a few more quarters, because their restructured pool also comprises MFI, commercial loans, SME, so their loan texture is slightly different than some of the large private sector banks, but if they can demonstrate that - and I think MFI growth can come if things remain stable in India - then maybe getting back to what it used to be originally rated at seems to be a possibility."