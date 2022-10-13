Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weakness across global markets as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 66 points or 0.4 percent to 17,039 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the financial results of Infosys and Mindtree due later in the day for cues, after TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note.