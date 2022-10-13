Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 near 17,100 dragged by HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Wipro

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts and Nifty50 near 17,100 dragged by HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Wipro

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weakness across global markets as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 66 points or 0.4 percent to 17,039 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the financial results of Infosys and Mindtree due later in the day for cues, after TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note.

Live Updates

Stocks To Track |  Infosys, Mindtree, HCL Tech, Wipro and Adani Ports in the spotlight

Rupee inches higher to 82.29 vs dollar

Sensex and Nifty50 halted a 3-day losing streak on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Wednesday, after three back-to-back sessions of selling that wiped off Rs 6 lakh crore of investors' wealth, though caution persisted on Dalal Street amid weakness across global markets.

Fears that steep rate hikes may hamper growth continued to fuel nervousness globally. (Read more on the Oct 12 session)

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!