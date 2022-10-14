Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty and Sensex likely to make a gap-up start tracing gains across global markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and  NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — climbed as much as 326.5 points or 1.9 percent to 17,283.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the financial results of Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank and Shree Cement due later in the day for cues. TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note on Monday.

Stocks To Watch | Infosys, NMDC, Mindtree and Cyient in the spotlight

Global Cues | Crude up 2%, gold slip to $1,660 ounce after US inflation reading

Wall Street closed sharply higher after an earlier sell-off on Thursday 

The Wall Street closed sharply higher, making recovery after an initial sell-off on Thursday after the red-hot US inflation reading fueled bets for a big Federal Reserve rate hike next month. The S&P 500 closed the session 2.6 percent up after declining 5.7 percent in the previous six sessions. Earlier, it fell 2.3 percent to its lowest level since November 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 827.9 points, or 2.8 percent, to 30,038.7, and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.1 points, or 2.2 percent, to 10,649.1. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.7 percent.

Asian shares in the green following a strong rebound on Wall Street after initial sell-off

Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the green, following a strong rebound overnight on Wall Street, after initial sell off on Thursday after the US inflation data fueled fears of more aggressive rate hike from Fed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 2.9 percent at this hour.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 3.4 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.5 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up three percent

--S&P 500 futures: up 0.6 percent 

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday, dragged by financial and IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weak global cues, as nervousness persisted among investors ahead of a key US inflation reading due later in the day. Losses in financial, IT and FMCG shares weighed on Dalal Street though gains in healthcare stocks lent some support.

The Sensex fell 570.2 points to an intraday low of 57,055.8, and the Nifty50 dropped to as low as 16,957, down 166.7 points from its previous close but managed to close above the psychologically-important 17,000 mark. (Read more on the Oct 14 session)

