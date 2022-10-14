Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty and Sensex likely to make a gap-up start tracing gains across global markets

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday tracking strong global cues. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — climbed as much as 326.5 points or 1.9 percent to 17,283.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the financial results of Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Federal Bank and Shree Cement due later in the day for cues. TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note on Monday.