Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open nearly unchanged on Monday, taking a breather after two days of gains, despite positive moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up seven points at 17,849 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited data on consumer inflation and factory output in the country due later in the day.