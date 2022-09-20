Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 650 pts and Nifty crosses 17,800 boosted by gains across sectors

Mini
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Tuesday, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak, amid strength across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 144 points or 0.8 percent to 17,768 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors awaited the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting due to begin later in the day, wherein the Fed is widely expected to decide on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates.
: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose sharply on Tuesday led by gains across sectors, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak, tracking strength across global markets. Financial, IT, oil & gas and auto shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained around one percent each. Globally, investors awaited the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting due to begin later in the day, wherein the Fed is widely expected to decide on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates.
