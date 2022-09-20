Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 650 pts and Nifty crosses 17,800 boosted by gains across sectors

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Tuesday, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak, amid strength across global markets.  Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 144 points or 0.8 percent to 17,768 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors awaited the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting due to begin later in the day, wherein the Fed is widely expected to decide on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates. 

    Global Cues | Crude oil edges higher as demand-supply concerns persist — Brent near $92 a barrel

    Sensex and Nifty50 halted 3-day losing streak on Monday

    Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday after losing almost three percent of their value in the past three sessions, aided by gains in financial, FMCG and IT stocks though losses in metal shares played spoilsport. (Read more on the Sept 19 session)

