Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 650 pts and Nifty crosses 17,800 boosted by gains across sectors

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Tuesday, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak, amid strength across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 144 points or 0.8 percent to 17,768 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors awaited the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting due to begin later in the day, wherein the Fed is widely expected to decide on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates.