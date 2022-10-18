Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 650 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,500 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session sharply higher tracking a rise across global markets amid optimism about the corporate earnings season, though concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 205 points or 1.2 percent to 17,520 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.