    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 650 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,500 led by financial, IT and FMCG shares

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session sharply higher tracking a rise across global markets amid optimism about the corporate earnings season, though concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 205 points or 1.2 percent to 17,520 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more earnings from India Inc for domestic cues. 

    Live Updates

    Wall Street rallies after BofA results

    Wall Street indices kicked off the trading week on Monday with a rally after the UK reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which lifted optimism about the corporate earnings season.

    --Dow Jones: up 1.9 percent

    --S&P 500: up 2.7 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: up 3.4 percent

    Asian shares largely in the green following overnight gains on Wall Street

    Equities in other Asian markets rose on Tuesday, following a strong handover from Wall Street on optimism about corporate earnings, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.4 percent higher at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 percent.

    S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent.

    Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains to second straight session on Monday
     
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 finished a volatile session on Monday close to their intraday highs following a rebound powered by sharp buying interest in financial shares. Globally, caution persisted among investors about the impact of steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates on economic growth. (Read more on the Oct 17 session
    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

