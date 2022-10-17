Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty edge lower amid weakness in oil & gas, metal and financial shares

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets. Weakness in oil & gas, metal and financial stocks offset the gains in IT shares. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, after HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech and ICICI Prudential reported their quarterly earnings during the weekend. ACC and Can Fin Homes will post their numbers later on Monday. Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.