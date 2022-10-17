Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty edge lower amid weakness in oil & gas, metal and financial shares

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the red on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets. Weakness in oil & gas, metal and financial stocks offset the gains in IT shares. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, after HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech and ICICI Prudential reported their quarterly earnings during the weekend. ACC and Can Fin Homes will post their numbers later on Monday. Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.

    Live Updates

    Bank stocks extend gains

    Electronics Mart shares to debut on BSE and NSE today 

    Electronics Mart is set to list its shares on stock exchanges on Monday, after its IPO to raise up to Rs 500 crore saw a strong response from investors. Dealers said Electronics Mart commanded a premium of Rs 25-35 in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — in the past few days. (Read more)

    Long-term investor don't need to worry about Tata Elxsi's miss in one quarter: Prakash Diwan
    "Tata Elxsi probably finally has got that much awaited softness in valuations that could probably start and if you're a long-term investor, you really don't get worried about this miss in just one quarter," said Prakash Diwan, Market Expert. "The company is essentially undertaken a revolutionary mix of so many things... it probably is picked up the best of whether it's AI, IoT, transformational business, all of that, and some of that is so unique that it has enough headroom for growth, enough runway for growth." Diwan said that a couple of quarters of stress would probably not get it afloat. "So I think Tata Elxsi is finally getting within reach for people also to invest because valuations are extremely, extremely rich. And if there is any opportunity to buy into at softer valuation, you should because there's no let up on the business front and you should keep the faith for sure."

    L&t Tech under pressure as Tata Elxsi reports weak earnings

    Rupee opens flat 

    Stocks To Watch | HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power, ONGC and more

    Global Cues | Crude oil slips 3%, gold set for worst week in 2 months

    Asian shares in red following a slip on Wall Street

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.2 percent at this hour.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.4 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.3 percent

    Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday led by financial and IT shares

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

