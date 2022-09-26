Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the trading week deep in the red tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns remain about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and about the strength of the world economy. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the nifty index — fell as much as 190 points or 1.1 percent to 17,142 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Harsha Engineers shares will debut in the secondary market at 10 am.