    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the trading week deep in the red tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns remain about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and about the strength of the world economy. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the nifty index — fell as much as 190 points or 1.1 percent to 17,142 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Harsha Engineers shares will debut in the secondary market at 10 am. 

    Live Updates

    Sensex and Nifty50 tanked on Friday as rupee sank to all-time low vs dollar

    Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Friday, continuing to fall for a third straight session, amid a market-wide sell-off as the rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar, putting pressure on financial stocks.

    Globally, investors remained on the back foot after the Fed repeated a 75-basis-point hike in the key rate for a third straight time and reiterated its commitment to controlling red-hot consumer inflation. (Read more on the Sept 23 session)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

