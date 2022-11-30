Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate muted start for Sensex and Nifty

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Nov 30, 2022 8:18 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets. The headline indices ended at record closing highs for the second straight session on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, largely remained flat ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Shares of Zomato will be in focus as sources tell CNBC-TV18 that  Alibaba will sell shares worth $200 million via block deal today. 

Live Updates

Wall Street indices ended mixed on Tuesday
Two of the three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally up
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent 

Nov 30, 2022 8:18 AM

Asian markets largely in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent

Nov 30, 2022 8:08 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended at record closing highs for second straight session on Tuesday

Nov 30, 2022 7:59 AM

Nov 30, 2022 7:44 AM