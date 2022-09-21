    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply lower on Wednesday, following two back-to-back days of gains, amid nervousness across global markets ahead of a key rate decision by the Fed. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 94.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,700.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Later in the day, the US central bank is widely expected to zero down on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates.

    Live Updates

    Trade Setup | Nifty50 may need to cross key hurdle decisively to sustain pullback

    The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting the presence of strong overhead resistance around 17,900-18,000 levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

    Some weakness in the 50-scrip indexcannot be ruled out, he says.

    "The opening upside gap remains unfilled... The charts also indicate a weak bounce in the last two sessions compared to recent weakness from the highs. (What technical charts suggest and key levels to track)

    Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains to second straight day on Tuesday

    Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Tuesday, led by financial, healthcare, consumer durables and auto stocks, as investors globally awaited the outcome of two-day FOMC deliberations that end on Wednesday.

    The US central bank is widely expected to zero down on a 75 basis-point hike in the key lending rates. (Read more on the Sept 20 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

