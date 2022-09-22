Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, as investors digested another supersized rate hike by the Fed and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight red-hot inflation. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in FMCG stocks lent some support. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation.