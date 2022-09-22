    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 450 pts and Nifty below 17,650 after Fed rate hike — rupee hits all-time low of 80.28 vs dollar

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, as investors digested another supersized rate hike by the Fed and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight red-hot inflation. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in FMCG stocks lent some support. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation.

    Asian markets in the red 

    Equities in other Asian markets begin the day deep in the red, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after the US central bank announcements. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.4 percent at the this hour.
     
    --Japan's Nikkei 225; down one percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent 

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.9 percent

    Wall Street indices slump as investors absorb hawkish Fed rate message

    The three main US indices see-sawed before slumping in the final 30 minutes of trading to end Wednesday lower, as investors digested another supersized Federal Reserve hike and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight inflation.

    --Dow Jones: down 1.7 percent

    --S&P 500: down 1.7 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 1.8 percent

    Fed delivers another big rate hike; Jerome Powell vows to 'keep at it'

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation, as the US central bank hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year. The target interest range in the US stands at 3-3.25 percent. 

    Economists expect another large hike likely by the end of the year.

    Sensex and Nifty50 halted a 2-day winning run on Wednesday ahead of Fed policy announcements

    Indian equity benchmarks fell on Wednesday, following two days of gains, amid nervousness across global markets as investors awaited the outcome of two-day FOMC deliberations.

    Later in the day, the Fed announced a widely-expected hike of 75 basis points in the key interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at" the battle to beat down inflation, saying there is no painless way to bring down the pace of rising consumer prices. (Read more on the September 21 session)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 450 pts and Nifty below 17,650 after Fed rate hike — rupee hits all-time low of 80.28 vs dollar

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, as investors digested another supersized rate hike by the Fed and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight red-hot inflation. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in FMCG stocks lent some support. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation.

