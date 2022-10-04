Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply higher on Tuesday tracking gains across global markets, following an overnight surge on Wall Street amid easing US Treasury yields. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 252 points or 1.5 percent to 17,120.5, suggesting a strong start ahead on Dalal Street. The Indian market will remain shut on Wednesday for Dussehra.