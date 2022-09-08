Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 jumped on Thursday amid gains across sectors, following strength across global markets as investors overlooked hawkish remarks made by Fed officials. Financial, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in both headline indices. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 mirrored the strength in the overall market, up around one percent each. Globally, the Fed's Beige Book, which summarises the state of the world's largest economy, said price pressures persist in the US.