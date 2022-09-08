Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises nearly 500 pts and Nifty50 crosses 17,750 — rupee jumps to 79.68 vs dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 jumped on Thursday amid gains across sectors, following strength across global markets as investors overlooked hawkish remarks made by Fed officials. Financial, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in both headline indices. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 mirrored the strength in the overall market, up around one percent each. Globally, the Fed's Beige Book, which summarises the state of the world's largest economy, said price pressures persist in the US.

Global Cues | Crude oil hits 7-month low — Brent below $89 a barrel

Asian shares largely in the green 

Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the green, following a strong session on Wall Street overnight, as investors overlooked hawkish remarks made by Fed officials on Wednesday. MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up half a percent.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.1 percent

 --China's Shanghai Composite: flat

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.5 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent

--S&P 500 futures: flat

Wall Street indices scale 4-week highs as bond yields drop

The three main US indices climbed the most in roughly a month as bond yields eased, with investors shrugging off hawkish remarks made by Fed officials on Wednesday.

The Fed released the Beige Book — which summarises the state of the world's largest economy — which said price pressures persist. 

--Dow Jones: up 1.4 percent

--S&P 500: up 1.8 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.1 percent

Sensex and Nifty50 recovered most of day's gains in a choppy session on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks recovered most of the day's losses on Wednesday helped by strength in IT, healthcare and FMCG stocks, though weakness in auto and financial shares played spoilsport. (Read more on the September 7 session)

